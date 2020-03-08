Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Paul Church & the Redeemer
50th and Dorchester
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Paul Church & the Redeemer
50th and Dorchester
View Map

Marianne Hammett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne Hammett Obituary
Marianne Hammett, artist and resident of Hyde Park Chicago 60+ years, passed away Wednesday, February 12th, at age 87. She leaves her husband Bill of 56 years, children Martin and Lisa, other relatives, notably her nieces Kitty Krauss of Philadelphia, Barbara Goerg, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death, her parents Augustine and Anna, her brothers, Edward, Florian, Leonard and sister Eleanor. She delighted in her many friendships and artist associates. Her socially engaging persona and instantly ingratiating smile were her hallmark. A memorial gathering for Remembrance and Celebration of life of is to be held, March 14th at St. Paul Church & the Redeemer, 50th and Dorchester. Welcome/visitation 2:00 PM; Memorial service 3:00 PM; Reception 4:00 PM. Contact Bill Hammett 312-208-8447 or [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -