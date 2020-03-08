|
Marianne Hammett, artist and resident of Hyde Park Chicago 60+ years, passed away Wednesday, February 12th, at age 87. She leaves her husband Bill of 56 years, children Martin and Lisa, other relatives, notably her nieces Kitty Krauss of Philadelphia, Barbara Goerg, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death, her parents Augustine and Anna, her brothers, Edward, Florian, Leonard and sister Eleanor. She delighted in her many friendships and artist associates. Her socially engaging persona and instantly ingratiating smile were her hallmark. A memorial gathering for Remembrance and Celebration of life of is to be held, March 14th at St. Paul Church & the Redeemer, 50th and Dorchester. Welcome/visitation 2:00 PM; Memorial service 3:00 PM; Reception 4:00 PM. Contact Bill Hammett 312-208-8447 or [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020