Marianne Harty Brandenburg, age 74, of Skokie, passed away August 24, 2020. Member, Women of the Moose, River Park, IL, Chapter 780. Beloved daughter of the late John T. and Marianne Bensing Harty; loving mother of John Harty Brandenburg; dear sister of Martin J. (Emma, nee Deri) and Michael P. Harty. Visitation, Monday, August 31, 2020, from 5 p.m. until time of Prayer Service, 7 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [ Please note: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. ] Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook and to leave a condolence message.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
