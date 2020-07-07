1/
Marianne Klytta
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Klytta, nee Asaro, of DesPlaines, age 77. Loving mother of Anthony (Carrie), John (Kimberly), Phillip (Kimberly) and Robert (Dan Hoort); proud grandmother of Chris, Isabella, Matthew, Anthony, Alexander and Charles; dear sister of Michael (Betty) Asaro and Loretta (Bruce) Carlson. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. (following CDC recommendations, social distancing will be practiced and masks are required). Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral
09:00 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
10:00 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved