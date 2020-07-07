Marianne Klytta, nee Asaro, of DesPlaines, age 77. Loving mother of Anthony (Carrie), John (Kimberly), Phillip (Kimberly) and Robert (Dan Hoort); proud grandmother of Chris, Isabella, Matthew, Anthony, Alexander and Charles; dear sister of Michael (Betty) Asaro and Loretta (Bruce) Carlson. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. (following CDC recommendations, social distancing will be practiced and masks are required). Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.