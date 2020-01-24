Home

Marianne (Bach) Lowry passed away January 20, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born Marian Williams 3-23-23 in Glorieta, New Mexico but was a lifelong Chicagoan. She was predeceased by husbands Henry 'Hank' Haff, Leonard Wendt, Russell Lowry and her son Randy (Beatrice) Wendt. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (John) Gunning, grandchildren Jeffrey (Angie) Raddatz, Curtis (Heather) Raddatz, Amy (Diana) Buch and Maureen (Joe) Ramirez, 8 great grandchildren and longtime friend Norbert Gajaski. Memorials may be made to Norwood Life Care Foundation (norwoodcrossing.org) or Rainbow Hospice (rainbowhospice.org).
