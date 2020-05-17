Claussen, Marianne Margaret, age 67, daughter of Joan (née McDonnell) and the late William F., Jr., died on May 2, 2020. Marianne was a graduate of Queen of Peace High School, Illinois State University and Loyola University.



She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy Carroll (Daniel), Kathleen Collins (the late Philip), Susan Hogan (Timothy), Patricia DiBennardi (Nick), and Joan E. Claussen (Jennifer Lund), her eight nieces and nephews and her grandniece, Lucy Joan (who always made her smile). Due to current circumstances private services will be held at a later date.





