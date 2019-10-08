Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Loving wife of the late Manfred. Beloved father of Gregory K. (Susannah) and Andrea (Norman) Grossl. Cherished grandmother of Elayna Mork and Jonathon and Karina Grossl. Dear sister of the late Fred Moest. Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019 10am until time of funeral service 1pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The For more info 847-824-5155
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019
