Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 S. Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 S. Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
Marianne O'Brien Grace Obituary
age 68, daughter of Edward and Florence Sullivan O'Brien; beloved 39 year wife of John; loving sister of Michael James and Joan Marie; adored aunt of Kyle and Katie Rose; cousin and friend of many. Marianne passed away peacefully at home Saturday afternoon after a long illness. Visitation 3 to 9pm on Wednesday, November 20 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St. Countryside. Visitation continues Thursday, November 21 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs from 10am until time of Mass, 11am. Interment private. Flowers welcome, donations to pulmonaryfibrosis.org encouraged. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
