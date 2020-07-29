Loving daughter of the late John and Frieda Herres. Loving sister of Janie Herres, Patricia Nichols, and the late Sheila Dayton. Kind aunt and great-aunt to many. Graduate of Little Company of Mary School of Nursing. Sister Marianne held positions for 62 years at Little Company of Mary Hospital, Evergreen Park, IL and Little Company of Mary, San Pierre, IN. Visitation Thursday 10:30 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection 12:30 p.m. at St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco, Evergreen Park, IL. (Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be required).Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Company of Mary Sisters-USA, 9350 S. California, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Sister Marianne's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com
