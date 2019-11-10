|
Mariano Dy, M.D., 84, of Northbrook. At rest Nov. 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Florida. Loving father of Michael and Joy (Eric) Spicer. Devoted grandfather of Cole, Eris, Kira, and Ronan. Dear brother of 14. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 1240 Waukegan Rd. Glenview and Friday 10 a.m. until time of funeral service Friday 11 a.m. at the Northfield Community Church, 400 Wagner Rd, Northfield. Interment St. Peter Cemetery, Northbrook. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
