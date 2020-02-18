|
|
Mariano Rodriguez Vilches, of Gurnee, born October 24, 1946 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico to the late Juan and Eva Vilches. Mariano passed away February 16, 2020 at the age of 73.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Selander. Loving father of Mike (Gina) Vilches, Lisa Chesser, and Bob Enger. Cherished brother of Juan (Delfina) Rodriguez, Rodger (the late Tina) Rodriguez, Sylvia (Robert) Hall Rodriguez, Peter Rodriguez, Francis Rodriguez, Eddie Rodriguez, the late Majune Diaz, the late Manolo Diaz, and Carmen Milagro. Dear grandpa of Rick Buchanan, Michael T. Vilches Jr., Bailee A Chesser, Cody R. Chesser, and Kaitlyn Enger. Great-grandpa and uncle of many.
Visitation will be held 4-8 PM on Wednesday at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in memory of Mariano to The American Red Cross at www.redcross.org
MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020