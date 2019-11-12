Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Marianthi Vlahos
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
601 S. Central
Chicago, IL
1934 - 2019
Marianthi Vlahos
Marianthi Vlahos, nee Laskaris, at rest November 11, 2019, age 85. Born in Sparti, Greece, she passed peacefully as she wished, in her home, surrounded by her family. Beloved and devoted wife of the late George J. Vlahos; loving mother of Stella (Dr. Peter) Petrovas, Niki (Dr. Garey) Potamianos and John (Elisabeth) Vlahos; cherished and loving grandmother "YiaYia" of Dr. Steven (Ourania), Maria and Georgia Petrovas; Dennis Potamianos; and George, Hallie and Trenton Vlahos; great-grandmother of Labrene Petrovas; beloved daughter of the late Nicholas and the late Georgia Laskaris; dearest identical sister of the late Christina (the late Panos) Theofilis; dear aunt of Gogoula (George) Xidias, Argyro (Pantelis) Stavropoulos, Themis (Teddi) Galanis and the late John Galanis; cherished cousin, aunt, koumbara, symbethera and friend to many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Everyone is asked to meetThursday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central, Chicago for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. May her memory be eternal. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
