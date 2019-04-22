Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Maribelle Wolfson
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Temple Jeremiah
937 Happ Rd
Northfield, IL
View Map
Maribelle Wolfson died peacefully in Lincolnshire, Illinois on April 19, 2019 at age 92. A lifelong Chicagoan, she had four children with her husband Jack, who passed away in 1999. Youthful in both outlook and appearance (the photo above is from her 90th birthday), she remained active in the labor force well past normal retirement age, prompting her children to joke whether they might retire before she did. Nothing was more important to her than her family and her friends. Warm and caring, vibrant and engaged, she was a loving mother and a loyal friend. Having majored in journalism at Northwestern University, she loved literature and the arts and was an avid reader. She was also active in Hadassah, an organization committed to empowering girls and women to improve their health and well-being as well as to promote Jewish culture and values. She is survived by four children and their spouses as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cherished mother of Barry (Sveta), Cheryl (Ty), Mark (Sheila) and Ross (Jody); proud grandmother of Laura, Charlie, Jeff, Harwood and Wolf. Family and friends are welcome to attend services, which will be held 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Temple Jeremiah, 937 Happ Rd., Northfield, IL 60093. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Chicago Botanic Garden https://www.chicagobotanic.org/ or to . For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2019
