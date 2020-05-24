Maribeth Ann Perry Cunningham passed at home in Boca Grande, FL on May, 17, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on November 19, 1934, to Joseph Samuel Perry and Nelle Blanche Brookman. Beloved wife of Patrick J. Cunningham (dod 11-18-2019). Adored sister of the late John ("Jack") Perry (Pamela Roberts). Loving mother of Leslie Driscoll (Robert, dec.), Brian Perry Bruce Sr. (Margaret), Scott S. Bruce, and Lizabeth Bail (Steve). Cherished grandmother of Maribeth Lee (Matthew), Brian Bruce Jr., Andrew Bruce (Cali Vecchio-Miller), Michelle Bruce (Justin Miles), Mary Bail, and Stephen Bail. Maribeth graduated Northwestern U with a BA in English. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She enjoyed horseback riding, dancing, skiing, tennis, golf, and bridge. Maribeth exuded elegance, grace and style and was kind, thoughtful and generous. She will be greatly missed. Memorials in her name should be sent to Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 2340, Boca Grande, FL 33921. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held in November.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store