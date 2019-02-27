Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. Ahrens

Marie A. Ahrens Obituary
Marie A. Ahrens, 99 of Addison. Beloved wife of the late Gerhard. Loving mother of Dorothy (the late Kenneth) Kaestner, Leonard (Linda) Ahrens, Dale (Jo-Anne) Ahrens and Lois (Ty) Hodgson. Cherished grandmother of Shaun, Tiffany, Daniel, David, Michael, Rebecca, Andrew, Christian and Marshall. Dearest great-grandmother of Torianna and Olive. Also survived by her sisters in law Viola and Norma Kothe. Visitation Sunday, 2-8 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Lying in state Monday, 10 AM, Funeral Service 10:30 AM at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 37 Army Trail Rd., Addison. Interment St. Paul Cemetery. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
