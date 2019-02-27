|
|
Marie A. Ahrens, 99 of Addison. Beloved wife of the late Gerhard. Loving mother of Dorothy (the late Kenneth) Kaestner, Leonard (Linda) Ahrens, Dale (Jo-Anne) Ahrens and Lois (Ty) Hodgson. Cherished grandmother of Shaun, Tiffany, Daniel, David, Michael, Rebecca, Andrew, Christian and Marshall. Dearest great-grandmother of Torianna and Olive. Also survived by her sisters in law Viola and Norma Kothe. Visitation Sunday, 2-8 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Lying in state Monday, 10 AM, Funeral Service 10:30 AM at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 37 Army Trail Rd., Addison. Interment St. Paul Cemetery. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019