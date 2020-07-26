1/1
Marie A. Farrell
Marie A. "Mimi" Farrell, nee Cusack, 98 years.  Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Sr.  Loving mother of Thomas (Mary), and the late Robert G. Jr. (the late Margaret).  Cherished grandmother of Timothy, Paul, and Jennifer.  Dear great-grandmother of 10.  Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.  Visitation Tuesday, July 28th, 10 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood.  Interment Private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.  Longtime Parishioner of Our Lady of Loretto and Retired CPS Teachers Aide.  (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com  



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
