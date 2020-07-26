Marie A. "Mimi" Farrell, nee Cusack, 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Sr. Loving mother of Thomas (Mary), and the late Robert G. Jr. (the late Margaret). Cherished grandmother of Timothy, Paul, and Jennifer. Dear great-grandmother of 10. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, July 28th, 10 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Interment Private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Longtime Parishioner of Our Lady of Loretto and Retired CPS Teachers Aide. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com