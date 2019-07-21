Marie A. Kelly, 91, wife of the late Donald E. Kelly of Hobart, Indiana peacefully went home to Jesus Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Rensselaer Care Center.



Born May 29, 1928 in Highland Park, Michigan, Marie was one 5 children born to Lee and Maude Shearrer of Patterson, Missouri. She went on to serve her country in the Woman's Air Corp. and worked at Peninsular Chemical in Michigan.



On November 1, 1952 Marie married the love of her life Donald E. Kelly from Mary Helen, Kentucky. They are survived by their children, Donald E. and Linda (Manfred) Kelly of Knox, IN, Connie Faye (Kelly) and Allen Sell of Rensselaer, IN, Michael Lee Kelly of Maryville, TN; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-prandchildren.



Marie is also survived by her brothers, Oran and Gerald Shearrer, Clyde and Shirley Shearrer; sister-in-law, Faye Morgan; brother-in-law, Jerry Dubay; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to being a dedicated, loving mother and grandmother, Marie was a resident of Hobart for 51 years and a volunteer at The Answer for Pregnancy Aid in Hobart for over 30 years. She loved the Lord and every aspect of her life reflected her spiritual values. She was loving, kind, thoughtful and always saw the good in others.



Marie joins her late husband Donald; her parents, Lee and Maude: brother,



Cleacy; sister, Norma; and great-granddaughter, Brielle (Kelly) Menefee in Heaven.



Marie will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to The Answer for Pregnancy Aid. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019