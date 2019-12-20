Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Giles Church
Greenfield and Columbian
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Giles Church
Greenfield and Columbian
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Ponzio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. Ponzio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie A. Ponzio Obituary
Marie A. Ponzio nee: De Lucia; Dearest wife of the late Alex "Ben"; Loving mother of Nancy (Joseph) Cohen, Teddy (Louis) Di Iacova, Jessica (John) Schlitt, Paul (Peggy) Ponzio and the late Dr. Alex B. Ponzio (Susan Ponzio-Pappas); Dear grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 22; Beloved sister of the late Anthony De Lucia and the late Paul (Mary Catherine) De Lucia. Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Giles Church, Greenfield and Columbian, Oak Park from 9:30 a.m. to time of funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Ralph Massey Funeral Director, Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. For info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -