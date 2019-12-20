|
Marie A. Ponzio nee: De Lucia; Dearest wife of the late Alex "Ben"; Loving mother of Nancy (Joseph) Cohen, Teddy (Louis) Di Iacova, Jessica (John) Schlitt, Paul (Peggy) Ponzio and the late Dr. Alex B. Ponzio (Susan Ponzio-Pappas); Dear grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 22; Beloved sister of the late Anthony De Lucia and the late Paul (Mary Catherine) De Lucia. Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Giles Church, Greenfield and Columbian, Oak Park from 9:30 a.m. to time of funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Ralph Massey Funeral Director, Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. For info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019