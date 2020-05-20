Marie A. Sabatino
Marie A. Sabatino, age 91, at rest May 18, 2020; Loving mother of Michael (Jane), Rosemarie (Ray) Ziemba, John (Eileen), and Steven (Peggy) Sabatino; Cherished grandmother of Julie (Andrew) Boblak, Michael (Lisa) Sabatino, Paul (Katie) Ziemba, Tony (Brittany) Sabatino, Katie (Kyle) Surges, Nicholas Sabatino, the late Daniel and the late John Sabatino; Dear great-grandmother of Joseph, Paul, Christopher, Natalie, Charlie, Maggie, and Arlo; Dearest sister of Justine Casey, Connie Fico-Thomas, and the late Antonio Fico; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Funeral Services will be held privately; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; A Celebration of Life, in honor of Marie, will take place at a later date; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
