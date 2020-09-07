Marie A. Schmid nee Johncola, age 96 of Crystal
Lake, formerly of Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of the late Cyril Schmid for 67 years. Loving mother of Leonice (Bill) Nowack. Adored grandmother of Christopher (Kaelyn) and Stephen. Cherished Gigi (great grandmother) of Lucas. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend
to many.
Services private. Interment St Mary's Cemetery,
Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to Direct Relief International at directrelief.org
