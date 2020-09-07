1/1
Marie A. Schmid
Marie A. Schmid nee Johncola, age 96 of Crystal

Lake, formerly of Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of the late Cyril Schmid for 67 years. Loving mother of Leonice (Bill) Nowack. Adored grandmother of Christopher (Kaelyn) and Stephen. Cherished Gigi (great grandmother) of Lucas. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend

to many.

Services private. Interment St Mary's Cemetery,

Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to Direct Relief International at directrelief.org

are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro

or call 847.537.6600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 7, 2020.
