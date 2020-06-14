Marie A. Wedell
1924 - 2020
Marie A. Wedell, nee Fehlhaber, age 95 of Schaumburg. Devoted wife of the late John C. Wedell. Loving mother of Tom (Terry) Wedell, Terry (Deborah) Wedell, Kathleen (Keith) Cheek and John (Cheryl) Wedell Jr. Cherished grandmother of Amy, Kara, Kellie, Sara, Tyler, Jordan and Kelsey. Great grandmother of Mason, Ohin, Kaya, Lorelei, Kaisley, Brinley, Ophelia and Jameson.

Marie was born in Chicago August 7, 1924 to the late Elmer and Augusta Fehlhaber. She passed away June 12, 2020 in Schaumburg.

Gathering Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 1:30 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment St. Luke Cemetery, Chicago. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 01:30 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
JUN
16
Service
01:30 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
