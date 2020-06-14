Marie A. Wedell, nee Fehlhaber, age 95 of Schaumburg. Devoted wife of the late John C. Wedell. Loving mother of Tom (Terry) Wedell, Terry (Deborah) Wedell, Kathleen (Keith) Cheek and John (Cheryl) Wedell Jr. Cherished grandmother of Amy, Kara, Kellie, Sara, Tyler, Jordan and Kelsey. Great grandmother of Mason, Ohin, Kaya, Lorelei, Kaisley, Brinley, Ophelia and Jameson.
Marie was born in Chicago August 7, 1924 to the late Elmer and Augusta Fehlhaber. She passed away June 12, 2020 in Schaumburg.
Gathering Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 1:30 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment St. Luke Cemetery, Chicago. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.