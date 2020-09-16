1/1
Marie Antoinette Hickey
1923 - 2020
Marie Antoinette Hickey (nee DiLeonardo) was called to Heaven on September 2, 2020 at the age of 97. Born April 21, 1923 in Chicago to the late Frank and the late Winifred Di Leonardo. Beloved and cherished wife of the late Christopher for 58 years. Loving mother of Winifred (William) Quinn, Catherine (John) Conroy, John (Michelle), Joseph (Anita), Frank (Karen Witczak-Hickey) and Christopher (Margie). Most affectionately known as Nani, she was the proud and loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Marie was predeceased in death by her two dear sisters, Annette (William) Brogan and Lorraine Di Leonardo. She is also remembered by nieces, nephews and abundant friends.

Funeral Mass Thursday September 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church 7211 W. Talcott Chicago IL 60631 at 11:15 a.m. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove IL Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home (312) 666-2673 www.cruz-sojkafh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home - Chicago
1427 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
312-666-2673
September 15, 2020
So sad to hear about this loss. Your mom was a beautiful person - always cheerful and pleasant.
Mike Glatz
Friend
