Marie Antoinette Hickey (nee DiLeonardo) was called to Heaven on September 2, 2020 at the age of 97. Born April 21, 1923 in Chicago to the late Frank and the late Winifred Di Leonardo. Beloved and cherished wife of the late Christopher for 58 years. Loving mother of Winifred (William) Quinn, Catherine (John) Conroy, John (Michelle), Joseph (Anita), Frank (Karen Witczak-Hickey) and Christopher (Margie). Most affectionately known as Nani, she was the proud and loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Marie was predeceased in death by her two dear sisters, Annette (William) Brogan and Lorraine Di Leonardo. She is also remembered by nieces, nephews and abundant friends.
Funeral Mass Thursday September 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church 7211 W. Talcott Chicago IL 60631 at 11:15 a.m. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove IL Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home (312) 666-2673 www.cruz-sojkafh.com