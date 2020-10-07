NEE, Marie Antoinette (nee Vaccarella) Known to everyone as "Toni".
Toni Nee made her last generous and selfless gesture on October 4, 2020, signing off on an extraordinary life peacefully, surrounded by family and on her own terms. She led her life with fierce independence, while simultaneously possessing a remarkable ability to cultivate lasting friendships with everyone she encountered. Her spirit and love of life will be carried on by the strong women she inspired, including her two daughters and four granddaughters, as well an extended family of relations and friends from every possible walk of life. We are all blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Toni during her captivating 87 years on earth. Among them: Always stay on top of fashion trends and make sure your hair and nails are well done- you never know who you are going to meet. When you learn someone's name, share their patron saint's story and their feast day, so they can celebrate. Give to every charity that asks and choose to believe the best about what they do with the money, no matter what your children say they have discovered online. Never say good bye just once on the phone, make sure to say it many different ways so that you can keep the person on for another minute or two- conversation is connection.
Toni was world-renowned for her ability to laugh, not holding back her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. She told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. It was the school of hard knocks and yes, we were told many times how she had to walk for miles in a blizzard to get to school, so suck it up. With that said she was genuine to a fault, tough on the outside but kind hearted and vulnerable on the inside. Her extensive vocabulary was more than highly proficient at knowing more curse words in more languages than most people learned in a lifetime. But her flair for story telling and entertaining others with her unique language will never be forgotten.
Toni was born to the late Fred Vaccarella and Mamie (Patti) Vaccarella on May 2, 1933 in Chicago, with a powerful connection to her Sicilian heritage and Catholic faith, both which influenced so many aspects of her life and beliefs. Being born during the Depression shaped Toni's formative years and resulted in a lifetime of not allowing financial constraints dictate the wonderful things life had to offer. She instilled in her children a love for exceptional food, arts, music, dance as well as embracing the finer things in life. She especially loved the splendor and magic of Christmas, visiting Marshall Field and entertaining friends and family in her home for the holidays. There was always plenty of great food available at family events and sharing a meal was an important way for her to draw people together and feed them emotionally.
Toni had a powerful connection to her neighborhood and the Saint Philip Benizi Parish of Chicago. She met the love of her life, John Joseph Nee, through friends in the neighborhood and they spent 36 wonderful years together in the city raising their children and enjoying friends and family. Toni was well connected and had a social network that would rival any of today's digital platforms. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and worked in areas of banking and accounting, for both Cook County and the City of Chicago. She worked full time for the Department of Aviation and in true Toni hard working fashion, retired at the young age of 80, receiving an award from the Mayor. She loved the social aspects of work just as much as the professional aspects and brought levity and personality to the workplace.
Toni lived her entire life within the city of Chicago and relished every moment of it. She was known by so many people, that the ongoing joke with her family was that you could not do anything wrong without Nana finding out- someone was going to tell her! She was immensely proud of her network of friends and of her memberships to many organizations. She loved travelling with people to new and exciting places and adored getting dressed up for special events or a seat at the Captain's Table on a cruise. Toni was a proud member of the St Mary's of Sambuca Society as well as the Maria SS Lauretana Society, attending the annual Sicilian Feast since she was a small child and marching in the procession as an adult. She was also a proud member of the Chicago Mexica Lions Club where she held the title of Tail Twister, an important position within the Club structure in promoting harmony, good fellowship and enthusiasm- a role Toni was perfect for. Above all, Toni talked, to everyone about everything. You may read this and recall a conversation that touched your heart, tickled your funny bone, or maybe made you say "huh?" Rest assured her presence was always memorable and she will be immensely missed.
Toni is survived by her daughters Kathleen Nee and Dr. Lisa Nee (Dr. John Hayes). Grandchildren Victoria Positano, Christine Positano, Sabrina Nee Hayes and Skylar Nee Hayes. Great granddaughter Amber Ruff and Sister Mamie (Vaccarella) Michno (Gerald Michno). She is also survived by her sister-in-law's, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband John Nee, her parents and her brother Peter Vaccarella.
The ability to make sense of the loss of someone as magnetic as Toni lies more in the meaning of her life and what she represented. To her family, she was "The Boss". To her friends, she was "Such a doll". The beauty in this dichotomy is that she truly was both- and so much more. She relished all her roles in life from wife, mother, Nana, Auntie and friend, and will be remembered for living a full life and making her passion for life palpable. All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, laughter and vitality.
Toni's new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be with her husband socializing, dancing, and talking to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her family and friends to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed.
Visitation Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Friday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Our Lady, Mother of the Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
To share a memory of Toni or send a condolence please visit cumberlandchapels.com
In lieu of flowers, any financial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
