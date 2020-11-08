So many fond memories of New Year's Day gatherings and wonderful meals with family downstairs at the house in South Holland - and always with a Football game playing on the TV! Had such cherished communications back and forth with Aunt Marie over the past 25 years since my mother died, I am so very grateful.

What a wonderful reunion Aunt Marie has had now with all the family members and loved-ones who passed before she did. What a long and blessed life. My prayers for you Bob and Jim and your families.

Fr. David Downey

