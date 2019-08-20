|
Marie B. Ogden, nee Lurie age 102; beloved wife of the late Seymour; dear aunt of Judith Grishaver, Joel Grishaver, Caryn (Barry) Mendel, and Francine (Jim) Mann; loyal friend of Toni (Bob) Lawrence, Lynda Yanez (Dennis Chan), Terry Diamond, and Clifford (Nancy) Scott-Rudnick. Service Thursday 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. Contributions may be made to Temple Sholom of Chicago, 3480 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, 60657, where she had been a member for over 50 years. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019