Marie Schnabl
Marie B. Schnabl, nee Hevrdejs, formerly of Brookfield, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C.; loving mother of Barbara (late Eugene) Simpson, Thomas (late Meriam), Christine (Chris) Gilbertsen, Joseph and Patricia (Donald) Martinson; proud grandmother of 15; great-grandmother of 21; dear sister of the late Lillian, Mildred and Edward. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12:00 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to or CSA Scholarship appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
