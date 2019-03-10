|
Marie C. Kuleta, nee Wilczynski, of Chicago, formerly of Westchester, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Kuleta; loving mother of Eugene J. Kuleta II (Christina Hubbard); dear sister of Stella (late Ted), Casimir (late Bernice), Walter (Ariya), Jean (Steve), the late John (late Ruth), late Helen (late Chester), late Stanley, late Josephine (late Bill), late Joseph (late Irene) and the late Francis; fond sister-in-law and aunt of many. Lying-in-State on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle, Westchester from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to The Norwood Life Care Foundation (www.norwoodcrossing.org) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019