Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Marie Kuleta
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Kuleta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie C. Kuleta

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Marie C. Kuleta Obituary
Marie C. Kuleta, nee Wilczynski, of Chicago, formerly of Westchester, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Kuleta; loving mother of Eugene J. Kuleta II (Christina Hubbard); dear sister of Stella (late Ted), Casimir (late Bernice), Walter (Ariya), Jean (Steve), the late John (late Ruth), late Helen (late Chester), late Stanley, late Josephine (late Bill), late Joseph (late Irene) and the late Francis; fond sister-in-law and aunt of many. Lying-in-State on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle, Westchester from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to The Norwood Life Care Foundation (www.norwoodcrossing.org) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now