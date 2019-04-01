Home

Marie C. Sommer nee Rynkowski, age 88. Beloved wife of the late John Sommer, lll. Loving mother of Cindy (David) Ferrin, Linda (Bob) Ostrowski & Robert (Haley) Sommer. Cherished grandmother of Kristen (Mike) Lux, Nathaniel (Christina) Ferrin, Valerie, Bobby, Bradley & Alec. Dear sister-in-law of Tom (Karen Tchanez) Sommer. Family and friends will gather Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at St. Denis Church, 8301 S. St. Louis Ave. Chicago, IL. 60652 for a Visitation from 9:15a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:15a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army 8732 S. Cicero Ave. Oak Lawn, IL. 60453 appreciated. Service information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019
