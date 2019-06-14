|
Da Mask , Marie Loving wife of Lloyd Da Mask Sr.; cherished mother of Donna (Thomas) Da Mask-Elkin, Lloyd (Dawn) Da Mask Jr., and Thomas (Vanessa) Da Mask; proud grandmother of Westin, Scott, Jenna, Rhyanna, Brandon, Britney, Ryan, Michael, Madeline, and MacKenzie; loving great-grandmother of Dean, Taylor, Grace, Haley, Quinn, Isabella, Brynlee, Emma, and Zofia; fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her son, the late Robert Wayne (Dawn) Da Mask, her parents, the late George and Genevieve Quinnville, and her uncle, the late Joseph Diakow. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15th, at Irving Park Lutheran Church, 3938 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618 at 11:00am. Interment private. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com.
