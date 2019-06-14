Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Da Mask
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Da Mask

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Da Mask Obituary
Da Mask , Marie Loving wife of Lloyd Da Mask Sr.; cherished mother of Donna (Thomas) Da Mask-Elkin, Lloyd (Dawn) Da Mask Jr., and Thomas (Vanessa) Da Mask; proud grandmother of Westin, Scott, Jenna, Rhyanna, Brandon, Britney, Ryan, Michael, Madeline, and MacKenzie; loving great-grandmother of Dean, Taylor, Grace, Haley, Quinn, Isabella, Brynlee, Emma, and Zofia; fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her son, the late Robert Wayne (Dawn) Da Mask, her parents, the late George and Genevieve Quinnville, and her uncle, the late Joseph Diakow. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15th, at Irving Park Lutheran Church, 3938 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618 at 11:00am. Interment private. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malec & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now