Marie E. Bultas, beloved wife of the late Edward Bultas and the late Oliver Curran; loving mother of Lois (the late Herman) Schell and Mary Lynn (the late Ted) Tukiendorf; cherished grandmother of 4; great grandmother of 9; great great grandmother of 1; dear aunt of many. Funeral Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 W. Cermak Road, Berwyn to Saint Odilo Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 p.m. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com or (708) 749-2255.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019