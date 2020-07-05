Marie E. O'Connor died on Sunday, June 28th, of a stroke, in her home. She was 82; the beloved daughter of the late John and Josephine O'Connor and a lifelong resident of the Chicago area.Marie loved her family, her friends, and the arts; especially dance. She enjoyed traveling the country, and the world, but her heart was always with her home town. She loved the culture and history of the city of Chicago and instilled this to her many nieces and nephews who visited, introducing many of them to the beauty of the city and the arts- taking them to galleries, plays, concerts, ballets and more. Always, she would encourage them to expand their horizons and world view with continuous education and travel.She had a long and successful career supporting the arts, something she was very proud to do. She was the Assistant Executive Director at the Illinois Arts Council, City of Chicago Department of Human Services. She worked in Development at the Goodman Theater, Urban Gateways, Ravinia, WTTW, and the Auditorium Theater. She served on the boards of The Hubbard Street Dance Company (former President), the Anne Barzel/Patrick Henry Fund (President), a not-for-profit foundation which supports performing artists in the Chicago area, and the International Theatre Festival.Marie is survived by her sister, Marian Waterman; her nieces and nephews, Jim Berney, Matthew Heylek, Jean Berney (Bill), Ellen Stucker (Jeff), Linda Langevin, Jeffrey Waterman, Sandra Eckhardt (Richard), Dorothy Berney, Tim Heylek, Bill Berney (Anne), Barbara Berney, Kevin Waterman (Jodie), Laura Berney, Steven Waterman (Lori) and Mary Gauthier (David); numerous grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews; and her second family of many wonderful friends, whom she often said she couldn't do without.She was predeceased by her sisters, Lillian Heylek and Catherine Berney, and her nephew David Waterman. There will be a private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.Contributions in her memory can be made to Seasons of Change and the Chicago Dancers United, both organizations to help support dancers in need.