|
|
Marie E. Slater, 83, of Rockford, formerly of Chicago, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1936 to Paul and Lillian Rieger. She married Colin Slater in May of 1956 in Cary, Illinois. Marie worked as an office manager for Stolker Insurance in Barrington, Illinois. She was the head cashier at Old Country Buffet and the night manager of Subway in Loves Park. Survivors include her husband, Colin; children, Clyde, Jean (Eliot) Narotsky, Mark (Anna), Lynn (Bob) Logalbo; five grandchildren, Sara Narotsky, Lisa (Brennan) Lazzaretto, Amy Narotsky, Max Logalbo and Sophie Logalbo. Predeceased by her parents. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to HARPS, Hooved Animal Rescue & Protection Society, P.O. Box 94 Barrington, IL 60011. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019