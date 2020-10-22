Marie Elaine Whitecoe, 72, of Chicago died October 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Ruth Whitecoe and sister to John (Inga) Whitecoe. Marie loved her family, sharing a good story over an Obbie's pizza always made her smile. Her brother Johnny gave her the biggest smiles as he whisked her away for a plane ride on a day trip. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm (noon) on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Chapel Hill Garden South 11333 South Central Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453.





