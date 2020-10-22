1/
Marie Elaine Whitecoe
Marie Elaine Whitecoe, 72, of Chicago died October 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Ruth Whitecoe and sister to John (Inga) Whitecoe. Marie loved her family, sharing a good story over an Obbie's pizza always made her smile. Her brother Johnny gave her the biggest smiles as he whisked her away for a plane ride on a day trip. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm (noon) on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Chapel Hill Garden South 11333 South Central Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Garden South
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361200
