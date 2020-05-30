Marie Engelking, 96 of Elmhurst, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wilbert Engelking for 48 years. Loving mother of Robert (Kiki) Engelking and Linda Engelking Czuba. Devoted grandmother of Lauren (Tommy) Parks, Katie Engelking, Madeline Engelking, and Jessica Engelking. Cherished daughter of the late Frank and the late Mary Roberts. Dear sister to the late Frank (the late Ann) Roberts. Beloved aunt of Lillian and Fred Moss and Susan (Mike) Kasper.
Marie will be remembered for her tiny size and big spirit. She was a feisty little lady that brought us much amusement, laughter, and love over the years. She truly left an imprint on all she met. She was a shopper, a bargain hunter, a collector, a gardener, a world traveler, a devout Catholic. She enjoyed making crafts and teaching millinery. She loved to work, and took great pride in her days as a secretary and as a dedicated employee to Marshall Fields for over 30 years. In her younger years, she was a proud mother and a wife to a Sunbeam Corp. executive. However, her greatest role in life by far, was that of a grandmother. She spent countless hours babysitting her four granddaughters and remained an instrumental fixture in their lives until the day she passed. Marie, known as GMA, was the best known Grandma in town. She will be legendary for her humorous antics, and her fierce love and dedication to her four favorite girls.
Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home in Elmhurst.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 30, 2020.