Marie F. Staub nee Quagliano, age 92 of Elk Grove Village. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Donald (LaVonn) Staub, Edward Staub, Kathryn (the late Benito) Salomon, James Staub, Mary (Terence) Vosepka, Ann (William) Waller and Robert (Denise) Staub. Cherished grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 28 and great-great-grandmother of 8. Dear daughter of the late Daniel & Felicia Quagliano. Devoted sister of Daniel (the late Patricia) Quagliano and Robert (Barbara) Quagliano. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday from 2 PM – 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service Wednesday at 10:30AM, which can be watched online. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.