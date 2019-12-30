Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Marie Fahy Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Ret. CPD); Loving mother of Barbara (Daniel) Hanley, and Tom (Kathy); Proud grandma of Michelle Hansen, Jason (Karen) Hansen, Justin Fahy, and Kevin (Julia) Fahy; Cherished great-grandma of Dylan, Hunter, Gavin, and Nathan; Dear sister of the late Natalino (late Carmella), late Ralph, late Joe (Judy), late Jennie (late Nick) Izzo, and the late Anna (late Don) Hulsey; Fond aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 30, 2019
