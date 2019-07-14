Home

Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
Marie G. Dompke Obituary
Marie G. Dompke, age 105, of Chicago passed away July 9, 2019. Loving wife of the late Roman; dear mother of The Reverend Ramon Dompke, Ronald (Linda) Dompke, the late Thomas (Pamela) Dompke, and Rita (Roy) Sietmann; proud grandmother of Christine, Brian, Mary, Kevin, and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Taylor, Leanne,and Raegan; fond sister of the late Elizabeth (late Andrew) Chura, the late Helen, and the late Grace. Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Ave., Chicago. Prayers at the funeral home Tuesday 8:30 am proceeding to St. Matthias Church for 10 am Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Redemptorists Of Denver, 1633 N. Cleveland Ave., Chicago 60614 appreciated. For info (773)545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
