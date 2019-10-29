Home

Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Marie Kahr
Lying in State
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
4646 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
4646 N. Austin Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Marie G. Kahr


1929 - 2019
Marie G. Kahr Obituary
Marie G. Kahr, nee Mauro; beloved wife of John; loving mother of Christopher; cherished sister Karen (Sal) Chereso and the late Louise (the late Richard) Podolski; dear aunt to many. Lying in State, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Robert Bellarmine Church 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For information, Kolbus-May Funeral Home at 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
