Marie Kaczkowski Obituary
Maria Kaczkowski, age 89, beloved wife of the late Tadeusz; loving mother of Elizabeth Gray, Richard (Kathryn) and Mark (Janet); devoted grandmother of John, Alexander, Anne, Nicholas and Eve. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles Friday 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am. to St. John Brebeuf Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info. 847 966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019
