Marie Kozial, nee Klonowski, age 96, passed away June 7th; Wife of the late Joseph; Mother of James (Betsy), the late Joe (MaryAnn) and Letitia; Grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 6; Aunt and great aunt to many nieces & nephews; Sister of the late Irene (the late Steve) Gnat. Due to COVID-19 concerns, burial will be private. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home; www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.