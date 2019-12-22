Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Divine Infant Catholic Church
1600 Newcastle Avenue
Westchester, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Infant Catholic Church
1600 Newcastle Avenue
Westchester, IL
Marie L. Aiello Arlington Obituary
(nee Signa) Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her parents Santo and Lucy Signa; sister Phyllis and brother Anthony. Beloved wife of the late Hans Arlington. Loving mother of Lucille, Anthony (Diane) and Daniel Aiello. Proud Nanni of six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 28, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Divine Infant Catholic Church, 1600 Newcastle Avenue, Westchester, Illinois, followed by the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Entombment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials in Marie's name may be made to Vitas Hospice, 2675 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 500, Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Feerick Funeral Home serving the family, Milwaukee, WI (414) 962-8383
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
