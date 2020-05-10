Marie L. Barcichowski, age 94, of Chicago passed away May 2, 2020. Dear wife of the late John; loving mother of Richard (Jean); cherished grandmother of Susan (Steve) Bindl; great-grandmother of Ryan and Ally; fond sister of Jack (Janet) Radermacher and the late Lambertine; dear aunt of Kenneth, Fabienne, Dan, and George; and great aunt of many. Due the current COVID-19 emergency, private family funeral services are planned. For info call Matz Funeral Home (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.