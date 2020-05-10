Marie L. Barchikowski
Marie L. Barcichowski, age 94, of Chicago passed away May 2, 2020. Dear wife of the late John; loving mother of Richard (Jean); cherished grandmother of Susan (Steve) Bindl; great-grandmother of Ryan and Ally; fond sister of Jack (Janet) Radermacher and the late Lambertine; dear aunt of Kenneth, Fabienne, Dan, and George; and great aunt of many. Due the current COVID-19 emergency, private family funeral services are planned. For info call Matz Funeral Home (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
