Beloved aunt of David (Lynda) and Judith Lambrakis; great aunt of "D.T." ; fond sister in law of Patricia (the late Theodore "Abe") Lambrakis; dear friend of Darlene Williams and David Svendsen. Forty year employee with the C&NW Railroad. Visitation 10 a.m. – 12 noon on Thursday at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Road. Funeral service at 12 noon. Interment at Irving Park Cemetery. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019