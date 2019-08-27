Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Lambrakis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Lambrakis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Lambrakis Obituary
Beloved aunt of David (Lynda) and Judith Lambrakis; great aunt of "D.T." ; fond sister in law of Patricia (the late Theodore "Abe") Lambrakis; dear friend of Darlene Williams and David Svendsen. Forty year employee with the C&NW Railroad. Visitation 10 a.m. – 12 noon on Thursday at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Road. Funeral service at 12 noon. Interment at Irving Park Cemetery. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now