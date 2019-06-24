|
Marie Louise "Sis" Monahan, 90, of Chicago, passed away at home on June 20, 2019. Born to the late Edward and Louis Schaefer in 1929 she attended St. Bonaventure Elementary and St. Clements High School. In 1948 she married her late husband, Patrick Monahan and started a family. She is survived by her beloved children, Patrick (Tammi) Monahan, Thomas (Linda) Monahan, her adored grandchildren, Christopher, Collin, Matthew, Kevin, Steven and Thomas, her cherished great grandchildren Erik, Audrey and Grace, her nieces and nephew Jeanette Papucci, Maureen Seng and Kevin Udrow as well as her sister Elaine Udrow. A visitation will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago IL 60625 on Tuesday, June 25 from 5-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthias Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 26 at 10am. Interment at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles, IL to follow.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019