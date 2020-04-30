Home

AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Marie Schwarz
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Marie Lucille Schwarz Obituary
Marie Schwarz, age 89 of Glenview and formerly of New York. Loving wife of the late Raymond M. Schwarz. Loving mother of Raymond E. (Pornpisuit) Schwarz and Laurie (Jacques) Trudel. Dear grandmother of Jacques Trudel and William Trudel. Dear daughter of the late Laura and Joseph Menard and stepdaughter of the late Joseph Bodnar. Marie was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Glenview and worked for 25 years at Scott Foresman. She volunteered at Lutheran General Hospital in Des Plaines and volunteered and participated at the Glenview Senior Center. A visitation will be held Friday from 10 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment will be Private, at a later date, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to the . Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
