Marie T. Lynch nee Morrissey, 95, passed away peacefully in her home in Hometown, IL on July 23, 2019. She was the cherished wife of Michael F. Lynch (deceased) for 66 years. She was the beloved mother of five: Peggy (Paul) McCaffray, Michael (Pat), Tom (Katie), Dan (Irene Slaby), Maureen (Bob) Wott, and devoted grandmother of twelve: Julianne, Michael Patrick, Mary Eileen, Alaina (Brian) Atwood, Sean, Danny (Heather) Lynch, Michael Thomas, Jessica (Chris Sierra), Cole, Carolyn (Travis) Vaughn, Caitlyn (Mark) Gerros and Rob. She was the loving great-grandmother of seven: Aubrey, Mason, Colin, Annabell, James, Luke, and Thomas. Marie served as a Wave in the US Navy during World War II. Visitation is Friday, July 26 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Loretto, 8925 S. Kostner Ave., Hometown at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 27. Internment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019