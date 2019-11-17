|
|
Marie Marseille Wolfe, longtime Chicago resident, died at her Lincoln Park home on November 12th following a brief illness. She was cherished by family and friends for her kind and generous nature and in particular for her devotion to her nieces, nephews, and cousins. She always sought their company and loved and excelled at lavishing gifts and attention on them at birthdays and holidays.
Marie was born June 3, 1968, to Richard and Marilyn Wolfe. A graduate of Ethel Walker High School and DePaul University, she struggled with bipolar disease for a number of years, but persevered in seeking effective treatment and in leading an independent, stable, and meaningful life. Her psychiatrist humbly described Marie as "one of my successes."
Following college, Marie found and flourished in her vocation as an artist, continuously immersing herself in courses at the Art Institute of Chicago. There, she earned certificates in fine arts drawing and painting and was prodigious in her creativity. Another of Marie's cultural passions was the Lincoln Park Zoo. She never tired of exploring the grounds in all seasons.
She is survived by her siblings Rich (Katy), John (Rosemary), and Anne (Eric) and her nieces and nephews Robert, Greta, Parker, Hannah, Mason, Josie, and Evie.
Services for Marie will be held at Church of our Saviour, 530 W. Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, on December 7th at 2:00pm
In lieu of flowers, Marie's family requests that memorial donations be made to the School of the Art Institute Scholarship Fund or to Church of our Saviour.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019