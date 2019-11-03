|
Marie Noha, 90, of Northbrook, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 29, 2019. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Edward J. Noha; loving mother of Ed, Andrew and Lisa Noha (Charles de la Chapelle); cherished grandmother of Ryan (Wenny) Noha and Courtney (Michael) Roop; cherished great grandmother of Eli and Teddy Roop and Joanna and James Noha; dear sister of the late Rosari Yula; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law of Sharon Noha. Mrs. Noha was active with the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls especially at Marie's Craft Cottage which was named in her honor. Marie along with other women made afghans for all the children so they each would have something to call their own. Visitation was held Tuesday, November 5 from 10 am until time of the service at 11 am at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd., Glenvie. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019