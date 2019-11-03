Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Noha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Noha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Noha Obituary
Marie Noha, 90, of Northbrook, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 29, 2019. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Edward J. Noha; loving mother of Ed, Andrew and Lisa Noha (Charles de la Chapelle); cherished grandmother of Ryan (Wenny) Noha and Courtney (Michael) Roop; cherished great grandmother of Eli and Teddy Roop and Joanna and James Noha; dear sister of the late Rosari Yula; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law of Sharon Noha. Mrs. Noha was active with the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls especially at Marie's Craft Cottage which was named in her honor. Marie along with other women made afghans for all the children so they each would have something to call their own. Visitation was held Tuesday, November 5 from 10 am until time of the service at 11 am at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd., Glenvie. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -