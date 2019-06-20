On Saturday June 15th, Marie Panor Sutherland passed away peacefully at the age of 89.



Preceded in death by her loving husband Donald Sutherland on June 25, 2018, Glen Ellyn resident, Marie Sutherland, the daughter of a Greek American Washington D.C. restaurant owner was a high achiever. She graduated George Washington University Phi Beta Kappa with distinction and went on to University of Chicago where she graduated with honors with a Masters in Political Science along with only one other woman that year.



After marrying Donald, they moved to Germany while Don was in the service and Marie was an intelligence officer for the CIA for 10 years but resigned when Don left the army and returned to the States with him.



Marie and Don adopted their children, Janet and Mark, and settled down in Rockville, Maryland where she worked for political causes.After relocating to Glen Ellyn in 1974, Marie immediately became active at St. Mark's Episcopal Church and she volunteered with many community organizations such as Glen Ellyn Food Pantry, Glen Ellyn Youth and Family Counseling, PADS, and Cathedral Shelter in Chicago. She focused her efforts onboth civil rights and community outreach programs. She told her friends,"if something wasn'tright, she would change it".



Marie is survived by her sister Anna, Daughter Janet (Kevin), Son Mark (Elena), Grandchildren Ella and Maya along with other close extended family.



Her funeral service will be held on Saturday June 29th at 3pm at St Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in memory of Marie P. Sutherland to The Brain Aneurysm Foundation at 269 Hanover St., Hanover MA 02339 or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at 1 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1200, Chicago IL 60602. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary