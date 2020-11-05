Beloved wife of the late Charles Y. Peltz. Loving mother of Paula, John (Kelly), & the late Ronald, Gerald, Cathy, and Charlie Peltz. Cherished Bapci of Kate, John (Bre), Samantha, Brennan Peltz, and Adam and Sara Popma, and "Great Bapci" to Meadow Peltz. Dear sister of the late Helen (Stanley) Pasciak and Benjamin "Sonny" Kaniak. Kind and loving cousin and aunt of many nieces & nephews, and wonderful friend to many. Marie retired after many years of service at the wonderful organization St. Coletta's/Kennedy School and enjoyed her retirement surrounded by the love, laughter and support of family and friends. Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 7th from 9 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 10:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Mass requires online registration at https://ourladyofthewoods.org/
. Phase 4 COVID 19 mandates; 25 guests or less can gather in the funeral home, masks are required to attend the funeral services, no loitering is allowed, in order to accommodate all guests paying their respects and the funeral home kitchen area is closed to food & refreshments. Interment St. Benedict Cemetery.