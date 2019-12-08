Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Quinn Obituary
Marie Quinn, nee Virgilio, 96 , of Barrington, formerly of Park Ridge. Veteran of U.S. Army during WWII. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Paulson Quinn. Loving mother of Ellen (Dave) MacKenzie, Paul (Patricia) Quinn and Nina Stephens. Proud Grandmother of Tracy, Justine, Erica, Travis, Kristen, Andrea, Janine and Colleen. Great Grandmother of Sam, Gisella and Flynn. Dear Sister of the late Frances, the late Rose, the late Josie and the late Anne. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired 20+ year employee of Lutheran General Hospital. Longtime member of Edison Park United Methodist Church. Visitation Wednesday , December 11, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy., Chicago, IL from 5-9 PM. Funeral Thursday,11: 00 AM at the funeral Home, Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials to the Edison Park United Methodist Church, 6740 N Oliphant Ave. Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -