Marie Quinn, nee Virgilio, 96 , of Barrington, formerly of Park Ridge. Veteran of U.S. Army during WWII. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Paulson Quinn. Loving mother of Ellen (Dave) MacKenzie, Paul (Patricia) Quinn and Nina Stephens. Proud Grandmother of Tracy, Justine, Erica, Travis, Kristen, Andrea, Janine and Colleen. Great Grandmother of Sam, Gisella and Flynn. Dear Sister of the late Frances, the late Rose, the late Josie and the late Anne. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired 20+ year employee of Lutheran General Hospital. Longtime member of Edison Park United Methodist Church. Visitation Wednesday , December 11, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy., Chicago, IL from 5-9 PM. Funeral Thursday,11: 00 AM at the funeral Home, Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials to the Edison Park United Methodist Church, 6740 N Oliphant Ave. Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019